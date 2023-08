Community cafe trying to bring positivity to Walsall is hit by thieves twice in one week

A community cafe in Walsall has been broken into twice in just one week, putting a strain on the small church-run shop's time and finances.

Manager James Clark said "I look happier than this normally. We're a place of positivity." The Table on Lower Hall Lane, a specialist coffee shop run by Walsall Community Church, strives to be a place of "hope and positivity" for Walsall.