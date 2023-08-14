Shock for off-road biker as cops tell him his machine is stolen

The stolen bike was recovered by Stafford Police. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit seized the bike on Monday evening in Stafford.

The rider was believed to be unaware the bike had been stolen from around Devon and Cornwall at the beginning of 2022, and had purchased it without completing checks.

The seizure of the bike is the latest action as part of Operation Thunder, Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety, helping to make the county’s roads safer.

The operation aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "An off-road stolen motorbike was recovered in Stafford.

"It was stolen in a burglary in January 2022 in the Devon and Cornwall Police area.

"It was an innocent purchaser on this occasion.