Shock for off-road biker as cops tell him his machine is stolen

By James VukmirovicStaffordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An off-road motorbike rider was given a shock after police seized a bike the rider didn't know was stolen.

The stolen bike was recovered by Stafford Police. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit
Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit seized the bike on Monday evening in Stafford.

The rider was believed to be unaware the bike had been stolen from around Devon and Cornwall at the beginning of 2022, and had purchased it without completing checks.

The seizure of the bike is the latest action as part of Operation Thunder, Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety, helping to make the county’s roads safer.

The operation aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "An off-road stolen motorbike was recovered in Stafford.

"It was stolen in a burglary in January 2022 in the Devon and Cornwall Police area.

"It was an innocent purchaser on this occasion.

"Please complete relevant checks when buying a new vehicle."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

