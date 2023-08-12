Teenager airlifted to hospital after violence erupts on Wolverhampton street

The teenager is seen being treated by air ambulance medics, with police in attendance

West Midlands Police and Midlands Air Ambulance were called to Warstones Drive following reports of disorder on the road at around 3.30pm on Friday, with a 17-year-old boy being found with injuries to his leg.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken by Midlands Air Ambulance to hospital.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

An air ambulance was called into action

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Warstones Drive in Wolverhampton following reports of disorder.

"A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with injuries to his leg after being attacked. The incident took place shortly before 3.30pm.

"We are in the early stages of our enquiry and are appealing for witnesses or people with information to come forward.

"People with information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2999-110823.

"Alternatively quote Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."