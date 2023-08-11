Drug dealer jailed for almost 10 years after police seize gun and find cocaine in his underwear

Arman Changaz Khan has been sentenced to almost 10 years in jail

Arman Changaz Khan, 24, was identified by police as being a prime operator in the illegal trading of crack cocaine and heroin in the region.

The West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce arrested him along with an associate from a car in Lozells Road, Birmingham, on July 3, 2022.

Officers from West Midlands Police discovered a gun hidden in a bag

Khan was discovered with more than £1,000 in cash, two mobile phones and cocaine concealed within his underwear.

Police analysed his phones which "clearly" showed he was involved in supplying drugs.

Officers were also able to connect him to a revolver found hidden in a bag within the engine compartment of a vehicle.

The gun and bullets seized by police

A forensic analysis revealed Khan's fingerprints on a bag containing bullets and clingfilm around the weapon.

Khan, of Flight Shed Way, Birmingham, admitted being concerned in the supply and Class A and B drugs and possessing a firearm.

He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on August 1.

Sgt Gavin McGrath, from the County Lines Taskforce, said: "We know the impact of drugs in our communities; they ruin lives and can lead to further serious crimes.

"We're carrying out daily activity to help us identify, and shut down, county lines drug networks in our region and put those responsible behind bars.