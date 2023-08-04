Two police employees suspended after being arrested on suspicion of fraud offences

The police force said two members of the public have also been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into crimes involving fraud.

All four of those arrested have been released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.

Staffordshire Police today said it was committed to "rooting out and investigating any wrongdoing" and would "ensure that offenders are brought to justice".

The investigation is being carried out under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is responsible for overseeing the system for handling complaints made against police forces in England and Wales.

No further information has been disclosed at this time.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: “We are conducting an ongoing investigation into fraud offences.

"Two employees and two members of the public have been arrested and released on bail as part of our enquiries.

"The Staffordshire Police employees have both been suspended from the organisation.

“Local communities rightly expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from police officers and police staff and can be reassured that we are committed to rooting out and investigating any wrongdoing and will ensure that offenders are brought to justice.