Police launch appeal to find 22-year-old man missing from Brownhills

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal to the public to help in finding a man who has gone missing from Brownhills.

West Midlands Police has released an image of Connor to help in the appeal
Connor, who is 22-years-old, was last seen on Monday afternoon.

He is reportedly known to frequent Walsall, Bloxwich and Brownhills.

West Midlands Police has said officers are concerned for Connor's welfare.

People who see him have been asked to call 999 quoting PID number 425784.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

