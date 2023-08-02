Police launch appeal to find 22-year-old man missing from Brownhills

Connor, who is 22-years-old, was last seen on Monday afternoon.
He is reportedly known to frequent Walsall, Bloxwich and Brownhills.
West Midlands Police has said officers are concerned for Connor's welfare.
People who see him have been asked to call 999 quoting PID number 425784.
