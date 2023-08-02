Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body of woman found in Birmingham woodland

West Midlands Police said the woman was found with serious injuries in woodland off Freeth Street, Ladywood, at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
The force has said a police presence will remain at the scene whilst inquiries continue.
People with information in connection to the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting log 4534 of August 1.
#INVESTIGATION | We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in #Ladywood last night, Tuesday 1 August.— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) August 2, 2023
A woman was found with serious injuries in woodland off Freeth Street at around 8.45pm. Sadly nothing could be done to save her. pic.twitter.com/PUPVzX360L