The murder scene on Harrow Street, Wolverhampton

Two men were attacked in the Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton at around 5am on Thursday.

One man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene, while a second was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remained in a stable condition on Saturday.

After a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, police have now detained a 24-year-old man from an address in Quinton, Birmingham.

He remains in custody for questioning while the first suspect has been bailed with strict conditions.

West Midlands Police has said a cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.

On Thursday police set up two separate forensic tents; one for the murder victim in Harrow Street and another for the seriously injured man in New Hampton Road. Several streets in Whitmore Reans were also cordoned off.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics gave trauma care to both men.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Wolverhampton at just after 5am this morning. Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, ambulance crews found police officers assisting one patient on Harrow Street and another on New Hampton Road.

"The first patient had sustained very serious injuries. He was given advanced trauma care, but sadly despite best efforts, it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The second patient had received serious injuries. He too was given advanced trauma care at the location before being taken to hospital on blue lights with the critical care paramedic travelling with the crew."

The double stabbing has left people in the area feeling frightened.

The two men were attacked at around 5am on Thursday

Another man was found injured on New Hampton Road East

Speaking in the hours after the attack, one father living within sight of the forensic tent on Harrow Street, said he wanted to move away to shield his children from the escalating violence.

He told the Express & Star: "I hate it round here, there is way too much violence. I have been here a year and want to leave, I don't want my kids growing up seeing all this violence.

"I want find somewhere else in Wolverhampton to live."

Another local resident, Masters student Clever Tamba, 38, added: "I'm not surprised there has been a murder round here. There was a shooting a few weeks back and a stabbing. There does seem to be a lot of violence in this area.