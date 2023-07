Tividale Road, Tipton. Photo: Google

Police were called to Tividale Road just before 8pm yesterday.

The road was closed in both directions with buses diverted.

West Midlands Police confirmed that four arrests were made and a dispersal order was put in place.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Officers responded to a large disorder in Tividale Road just before 8pm yesterday.

"Four people have been arrested and a dispersal order was put in place.