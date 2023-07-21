Notification Settings

Three Black Country brothers jailed for 76 years for murdering uncle outside mosque

Three Black Country brothers have been locked up for a total of 76 years for murdering their uncle outside a mosque.

Adam Razaaq, 21, and brother Hasnian, 24, and Hasham, 23, from Long Lane, Halesowen, stabbed to death father of two Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz after a funeral at the mosque last October.

The trio were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court for murder and attempted murder alongside Faisal Mohammed, 30, of South Road, Handsworth and Jenaid Mahmood, 19, of Markby Road, Winson Green.

All five were related to Mr Nawaz and his brother who was also set upon during the brutal attack, all were carrying knives or machetes and were also sentenced for carrying a bladed article in public.

Adam Razaaq was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 for murder, 20 years, to run concurrently, for attempted murder and one year for carrying a bladed article.

Hasnian Razaaq was given life with a minimum term of 26 years for murder, 20 years for attempted murder, to run concurrently, one year for carrying a bladed article.

Hasham Razaaq was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years for murder, 20 years for attempted murder, to run concurrently, and one year for carrying a bladed article.

Faisal Mohammed, who is a convicted drug dealer, was given life for murder with a minimum of 27 years, 20 years for attempted murder, to run concurrently, and. one year for carrying a bladed article.

Jenaid Mahmood was given a life sentence for murder with a minimum of 25 years, 16 years for attempted murder, to run concurrently, and one year for a bladed article. All of the bladed article sentences will run concurrently as well.

The murder was the result of a family feud which led to tit-for-tat attacks in the days leading up to the fatal assault at the mosque.

During their trial the jury saw CCTV and phone footage of the five arming themselves with knives and machetes from a car after they spotted their uncles in the mosque. All five could then be seen approaching the victims.

Haji Choudhary, 52, bled to death a short distance from the mosque, he was described as a "beloved family man".

