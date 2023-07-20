Notification Settings

Three Black Country brothers found guilty of murdering their uncle outside mosque

By Adam Smith

Three Black Country brothers have been found guilty of murdering their popular uncle outside a mosque.

Haji Nawaz
Haji Nawaz

Adam Razaaq, 21, and brother Hasnian, 24, and Hasham, 23, from Long Lane, Halesowen, stabbed to death Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz outside a Coventry mosque last October.

Razaaq, 21 of Long Lane, Halesowen, Faisal Mohammed, 30, of South Road, Handsworth, Hasnian Razaaq, 24 of Long Lane, Halesowen, Hasham Razaaq, 23, were found guilty of murder and attempted murder at Warwick Crown Court along with Faisal Mohammed, 30, of South Road, Handsworth and Jenaid Mahmood, 19, of Markby Road, Winson Green.

All five were related to Mr Nawaz and his brother who was also set upon during the brutal attack, parts of which were captured on CCTV and phone footage which was shown at the trial.

Mr Nawaz and his brother attended the Coventry mosque to pay their respects following the death of a family friend. As they left the premises, the five defendants who wielded knives and an extendable baton followed the men and subjected them to a savage and unprovoked attack, this had been part of an escalating tit-for-tat spiral of violence over the previous days.

Lorraine Anson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “This was an appalling case of violence against family members targeted at a place of worship.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Nawaz and we hope that the verdicts delivered today provide some level of closure for his brother and his family.

"This verdict reinforces our message that offenders of serious knife crime will be brought to justice.”

Faisal Mohammed is a convicted crack cocaine and heroin drug dealer who was previously jailed for two and a half years for supplying drugs and dangerous driving during an incident in 2018 when he injured two policemen.

Faisal Mohammed

The defendants will be sentenced tomorrow (Friday).









