Car thief who went on crime spree in Tipton is locked up

By Lisa O'BrienTiptonCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A car thief who went on a crime spree in Sandwell has been jailed.

Karl Wilson
Karl Wilson tried to access a number of homes and vehicles in Tipton during the early hours of June 18 this year.

The 28-year-old attempted to access more than half a dozen addresses before managing to steal car keys from Oxford Way. Two vehicles were taken.

However, quick-time investigation work by officers led to Wilson being identified as the prime suspect and he was arrested from his home in Bedford Street, Wolverhampton.

One of the stolen cars was found nearby, while police also discovered property which had been inside one of them at his home.

Wilson pleaded guilty to burglary, seven counts of attempted burglary, six charges of vehicle interference and two theft of motor vehicles.

He was jailed for two years and eight months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

