Car thief who went on crime spree in Tipton is locked up

Karl Wilson

Karl Wilson tried to access a number of homes and vehicles in Tipton during the early hours of June 18 this year.

The 28-year-old attempted to access more than half a dozen addresses before managing to steal car keys from Oxford Way. Two vehicles were taken.

However, quick-time investigation work by officers led to Wilson being identified as the prime suspect and he was arrested from his home in Bedford Street, Wolverhampton.

One of the stolen cars was found nearby, while police also discovered property which had been inside one of them at his home.

Wilson pleaded guilty to burglary, seven counts of attempted burglary, six charges of vehicle interference and two theft of motor vehicles.