'Killers' sentence will never be long enough', say Ronan Kanda's devastated parents

An anti-knife crime march is being held on Wednesday setting off from where the 16-year-old was stabbed in the heart - just yards from his home in Mount Road, in Lanesfield - to his school, Khalsa Academy, in Millfields Road, Ettingshall.

He was killed by fellow pupils Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill on June 29 last year in a tragic case of mistaken identity. They had been looking for another youth who owed them money when they approached the unsuspecting victim from behind.

Ronan's heartbroken parents have launched a campaign calling on the government to do more to tackle knife crime after a rise incidents and concerns over the ease with which deadly weapons can be purchased online.

His father Chander Kanda said: "My reaction to the sentence is that it’s never going to be enough the law needs to change and introduce tougher sentences to deter knife crime.

"At the moment knife crime is an epidemic in this country and will continue to as long as the law does not change also we as a family have a life sentence to deal with from the loss of our beautiful boy through the cowardly attack by these two evil monsters."

Veadhesa, from Bentley, in Walsall, and Shergill, from Short Heath, in Willenhall, both 17, were found guilty of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court after a jury trial.

They were sentenced last week with Veadhesa who struck the fatal blow detained for a minimum of 18 years and accomplice Shergill for a minimum of 16 years, both minus 375 days already served on remand in youth custody.

They were named after trial judge Mr Justice Aklaq Choudhury lifted the reporting restrictions, which would have prevented them from being identified, in the "interest of public justice".