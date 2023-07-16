BMW driver was three times the alcohol limit when he was stopped

Matthew Perry's breath reading was triple the legal limit

Matthew Perry was given the disqualification when he appeared at Worcester Justice Centre on Monday.

The 32-year-old, of The Downs, Aldridge, gave a breath test result of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, triple the legal limit of 35 microgrammes, after he drove a BMW 330D M Sport in Evesham, Worcestershire, on April 1.

After admitting drink-driving, Perry was given a 23-month driving van and ordered to take part in 15 rehabilitation activity days and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.