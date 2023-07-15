Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Locked up: 'Lawless' teenage gang members tricked way into boy's home before knifepoint robbery

Premium
By David StubbingsBirminghamCrimePublished:

Two teenage members of a violent street gang have been locked up after robbing another youngster at knifepoint in his own bedroom.

Troy Pemberton-Bailey and Santia Ricketts were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court
Troy Pemberton-Bailey and Santia Ricketts were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Troy Pemberton-Bailey, 16, and 17-year-old Santia Ricketts, brandished huge knives after an evening playing video games with a former gang member, with the younger robber holding his weapon to the victim's face before taking clothing, jewellery, a PlayStation 5 and an iPhone.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News