Police appeal to find running man after machete terror for woman in Walsall break-in

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal to find this man in connection to the incident

The incident took place at a property on Cambridge Close, Aldridge, at around 10am on Thursday, June 1.

Two men, who were armed with a machete and hammer, forced their way into the home before making off with property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, who have released a photo of a man running, said: "This is a deplorable crime in the place someone should feel the most safe – in their own home.