Police appeal to find running man after machete terror for woman in Walsall break-in

The incident took place at a property on Cambridge Close, Aldridge, at around 10am on Thursday, June 1.
Two men, who were armed with a machete and hammer, forced their way into the home before making off with property.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police, who have released a photo of a man running, said: "This is a deplorable crime in the place someone should feel the most safe – in their own home.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/482973/23."