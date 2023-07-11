Notification Settings

Police appeal to find running man after machete terror for woman in Walsall break-in

Published:

Police have launched an appeal to find a man after a woman was threatened with a machete and hammer and assaulted during a break-in at her home in Walsall.

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal to find this man in connection to the incident
The incident took place at a property on Cambridge Close, Aldridge, at around 10am on Thursday, June 1.

Two men, who were armed with a machete and hammer, forced their way into the home before making off with property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, who have released a photo of a man running, said: "This is a deplorable crime in the place someone should feel the most safe – in their own home.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/482973/23."

