Man who stayed up to 3am drinking was three times alcohol limit when he crashed

A breath test showed Colin Gentles was more than triple the drink drive limit

Colin Gentles was more than three times the drink drive limit when he clipped the mirror of another car while driving a Toyota Yaris in Abbots Bromley in Staffordshire at around 7.50am on May 30.

He then rebounded into a car coming the other way, hitting it "more or less head on" with both vehicles severely damaged and partly in a hedge at the side of the road, prosecutor Mrs Hannah Baddeley told Cannock Magistrates Court.

She said that Gentles had a cut on his forehead about the size of a 50p coin, while the other driver had a shoulder injury.

Mrs Baddeley added that when police arrived they could smell alcohol on him, and a roadside breath test came back positive.

Once at the station, the 64-year-old provided two readings, the lowest of which was 124 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of alcohol. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mrs Baddeley said Gentles admitted driving the car and told police he was drinking lager and spirits until 3am the night before, adding that he said it wasn't a regular occurrence and he regretted driving.