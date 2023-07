70-year-old accused of supplying drugs too ill to plead as doctor warns 'stress could kill him'

A pensioner accused of supplying drugs - including methamphetamine and ketamine - is still yet to enter a plea after a court heard he was too unwell to attend.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Cannock Magistrates Court heard how Dennis Furnival was too ill to attend Dennis Furnival, aged 70, is accused of supplying class A, B and C drugs, and was due to appear before a judge at Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday.