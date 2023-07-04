Jailed: 'Unsophisticated' high-vis wearing drug dealer caught selling cocaine and heroin in park

The comments were made as two men, who were delivering crack-cocaine and heroin to order at one of the county's most popular recreation spots, were jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
A Class-A drug dealer caught while wearing a high-vis vest with his passport on him, was "not a sophisticated criminal", according to his solicitor.
