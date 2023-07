The traffic lights on Rugeley Road, Burntwood, at the junction with Spinney Lane. Photo: Google

Anita Ward has been ordered off the road for six months after she admitted failing to comply with a red light in Burntwood.

Cannock Magistrates Court heard how the traffic lights on Rugeley Road, at the junction with Spinney Lane, had been red for 6.5 seconds when Ward went through at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Mito on March 31 2022.

On Tuesday she pleaded guilty and was given a six-month driving ban.