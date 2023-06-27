Man taken to hospital after gun fired between cars in Wednesbury

Brunswick Park Road, Wednesbury. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said it happened in Brunswick Park Road at around 6.40pm on Thursday.

A window was smashed and one man was treated in hospital for injuries.

His injuries were not serious, police said.

Officers are investigating and anyone with information is being urged to get in touch.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after a gun was fired between cars in Brunswick Park Road, Wednesbury, at around 6.40pm on Thursday.

"A window was smashed and one man was treated at hospital for injuries. Thankfully, they were not serious.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to establish who was involved and why.