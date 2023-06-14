Jury out in Rio Ferdinand racial abuse case

Jamie Arnold

Jamie Arnold, 32, of Norton Bridge, near Stone, Staffordshire is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment and alarm or distress to Ferdinand by using "threatening, abusive or insulting" words or behaviour towards him.

The incident allegedly happened during the first Premier League round of games back after the pandemic, when Wolves played Manchester United on May 23, 2021.

Rio Ferdinand gave evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Mr Ferdinand was working for BT Sport when Arnold allegedly began shouting and gesturing from the crowd. Giving evidence to the court Rio Ferdinand said he "felt physically sick" when told about the monkey gestures.

Arnold did not give evidence, which was his right, and denies the charge.