Motorist pleads guilty to killing new grandfather in road rage fit

Simon West

Arslan Farooq, admitted a charge of manslaughter relating to the death of 51-year-old Simon West following an incident in Causeway Green Road and the A4123 Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury on December 10 last year.

The van man suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital four days later.

During the incident the defendant dangerously tail-gated Mr West. He then drove from his own lane towards Mr West’s van in the parallel lane in an aggressive manoeuvre before pulling across the front of the van.

The pair got out of their respective vehicles and Farooq, 25, punched Mr West causing him to lose consciousness during the incident which happened at about 5.40pm.

The van driver was taken to hospital where he had surgery for his injuries, but he sadly passed away on the evening of December 14.

At a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday Farooq, of Erdington, also pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving.

He was initially charged with Mr West's murder, but this was withdrawn and he was charged with the lesser offence of manslaughter instead.

Emily Clewer, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Arslan Farooq behaved highly aggressively and dangerously and there is no justification for his behaviour. His actions have devastated Mr West’s family and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"I hope this case serves as a reminder of the dangers of road rage and how those who behave in ways that endanger others can expect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

In a tribute the West family said: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather.

"He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed.”