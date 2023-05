Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

The 16-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Wolverhampton Youth Court charged with one count each of robbery and possessing an imitation fire arm with intent to cause fear of violence, and motoring charges.

No pleas were taken at the hearing.

The case relates to an alleged theft of a Toyota Rav in Bloxcidge Street in Langley Green in Oldbury on May 10 at about 4.10am.

Both were granted bail and the case was adjourned until next Thursday.