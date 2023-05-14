Notification Settings

Suspected car thieves arrested after 'two stolen cars spotted being driven in convoy'

By Emma Walker

Four suspected car thieves were arrested after two believed to be stolen vehicles were spotted being driven in convoy by masked men.

The convoy was intercepted by officers in Bournville, Birmingham on Friday at about 11.15pm.

Four people wearing balaclavas were seen getting out of a blue Ford Focus and getting into a white Ford Focus, both believed to have been stolen from Solihull, police say.

A short time after, four people wearing balaclavas were spotted running from the car in the Stirchley area.

With the help of police dogs, four people were detained nearby, with three of them being found in a garden shed.

Three men aged 25, 23, 18 and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and all remain in police custody.

A relay device, screwdrivers, balaclavas, gloves were also recovered.

Sgt Hayley Thompson said: “Vehicle crime is one of our top priorities and we are working hard every day to catch criminals involved in this type of crime.

“As always, we need the public’s help to let us know of vehicle crime incidents and any suspicious activity so we can take action and stop it.”

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

