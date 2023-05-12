Man arrested and swords seized in West Bromwich after person spotted with gun

Weapons have been seized from a house in Kelverley Grove, West Bromwich, after a raid in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Google.

Police raided a house in Kelverley Grove, on the Bustleholme Estate in Charlemont, at 4am on Friday and seized an array of weapons.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning.

The warrant was executed after police carried out enquiries following reports of a man being seen in the area with a gun.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've seized an array of weapons after raiding an address in Sandwell this morning.

"We received a report of a man being seen with a gun in Charlemont earlier this month.

"Following enquiries we executed a warrant at a property in Kelverley Grove during the early hours of this morning.

"We discovered a number of swords and large knives which have now been seized.

"A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody for questioning."

Residents have spoken of their shock after the early-morning raid and subsequent seizure of weapons.

One person said: "I can't believe it. It's so quiet around here, so I was shocked to find out about the raid.