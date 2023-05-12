Man arrested and swords seized in West Bromwich after person spotted with gun

Police raided a house in Kelverley Grove, on the Bustleholme Estate in Charlemont, at 4am on Friday and seized an array of weapons.
A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning.
The warrant was executed after police carried out enquiries following reports of a man being seen in the area with a gun.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've seized an array of weapons after raiding an address in Sandwell this morning.
"We received a report of a man being seen with a gun in Charlemont earlier this month.
"Following enquiries we executed a warrant at a property in Kelverley Grove during the early hours of this morning.
"We discovered a number of swords and large knives which have now been seized.
"A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody for questioning."
Residents have spoken of their shock after the early-morning raid and subsequent seizure of weapons.
One person said: "I can't believe it. It's so quiet around here, so I was shocked to find out about the raid.
"It just makes you fear for your safety, knowing that things like this are going on."