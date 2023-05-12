Notification Settings

Man arrested and swords seized in West Bromwich after person spotted with gun

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichCrimePublished:

Swords and large knives were seized in a police raid in West Bromwich after a man was spotted in the area with a gun.

Weapons have been seized from a house in Kelverley Grove, West Bromwich, after a raid in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Google.
Police raided a house in Kelverley Grove, on the Bustleholme Estate in Charlemont, at 4am on Friday and seized an array of weapons.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning.

The warrant was executed after police carried out enquiries following reports of a man being seen in the area with a gun.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've seized an array of weapons after raiding an address in Sandwell this morning.

"We received a report of a man being seen with a gun in Charlemont earlier this month.

"Following enquiries we executed a warrant at a property in Kelverley Grove during the early hours of this morning.

"We discovered a number of swords and large knives which have now been seized.

"A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody for questioning."

Residents have spoken of their shock after the early-morning raid and subsequent seizure of weapons.

One person said: "I can't believe it. It's so quiet around here, so I was shocked to find out about the raid.

"It just makes you fear for your safety, knowing that things like this are going on."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

