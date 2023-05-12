Jailed: Five years for prolific burglar who spat in policewoman's face

Ian Poulton was jailed for five years for a string of burglaries and drugs offences as well as the assaulting a police officer.

The 44-year-old's latest crimes left a child unable to sleep in their own bed out of fear, youngsters deprived of crucial equipment to do their school work, and an officer of the law having to go to hospital to get a Hepatitis B booster injection.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Poulton, who has a record of 85 previous criminal convictions, sneaked into a home in St George's Street, Mountfields, Shrewsbury on November 21, 2020, during a national Covid pandemic lockdown. He entered via a tent at the back of the house at around 8.30pm.

A woman living there noticed someone in her car and alerted her husband, who went outside and saw Poulton walking away from the scene.

He challenged Poulton, who threatened him, saying: "If you come near me, I'll blade you," adding that he would "smash his face in with a bottle," prosecuting lawyer Rob Edwards told the court. Poulton's DNA was found on the woman's handbag, which had been moved.

There were children in the house at the time, and the eldest was left too scared to sleep alone after the ordeal.

The following July, Poulton targeted Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

CCTV showed him entering through the front and going to a staff area where he took a mobile phone and eight laptops worth a total of around £2,900. Police found his fingerprints on a fire extinguisher which was used to prop open a door.

In September 2021, Poulton was arrested for assault. When he was being booked in at Shrewsbury Police Station he dropped a Kinder Egg case containing 16 wraps of heroin. He also had Class C substances diazepam and etizolam in his possession. He told officers that he shared the heroin with friends who were users.

Poulton's most recent burglary was at the Chata Polish shop in High Street, Wellington. He broke in and stole alcohol and chocolate to the value of £548 shortly after 6am one morning. He was found inebriated a short time later by police, in possession of alcohol and Polish chocolate.

As he was being arrested, he spat at a policewoman. She described him as "pulling his head back, collecting spit in his mouth," before he spat a "large quantity directly into my eyes, nose and mouth".

The officer washed her eyes out with water and eye drops before going to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for a Hepatitis B booster.

Poulton, of Rural Cottages, Astley, Shrewsbury, was found guilty after trial of burgling the home in Shrewsbury. He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary relating to the school and the Polish shop, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, two counts of possession of a Class C drug and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

Paul Smith, defending, said that a probation officer remarked Poulton had used his time in custody "impeccably", and had been trusted with high responsibility jobs while inside.

Judge Anthony Lowe took several minutes to consider sentence before handing down Poulton's jail term.

Before he could finish his sentencing remarks, Poulton began shouting from the dock and was taken down to the cells.

"Send him my regards," the judge told Mr Smith.