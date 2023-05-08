Man jailed after attempting to break into elderly woman's home twice in just two days

Peter Swali has been jailed after targeting a 76-year-old woman's house for burglary.

Peter Swali, of Yardley Green Road, Bordseley Green, Birmingham was found guilty of aggravated attempted burglary and attempted burglary at Birmingham Crown Court on April 24.

The court heard how Swali had targeted the 76-year-old’s house in Shard End, Birmingham on two separate occasions.

On February 6, 2022 he tried to smash his way into her property but was disturbed and fled the scene.

However, he was so determined to burgle the house he decided to try again just a day later.

When the 23-year-old failed to gain entry a second time, he drove away from the scene in a VW Golf which was captured by neighbouring CCTV.

The car was spotted by officers just hours later, being driven by Swali.

Swali refused to pull over and was pursued through the streets of Birmingham. A stinger was deployed and the vehicle he was driving was stopped by officers.

However, he jumped into the back of the car and claimed he was an innocent passenger, who had nothing to do with the burglary and had been picked up - by the now absent driver - just 30 minutes earlier.

CCTV footage from neighbouring properties had captured the attempted burglary and officers were able to identify the vehicle involved, the driver and the clothing that the burglar was wearing.

The clothing Swali was wearing matched those worn by the burglary suspect in the CCTV footage.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the offences, the evidence was so compelling that he was found guilty and has now begun a jail term of eight years and three months.

Detective Sergeant Jay Aston, from the burglary neighbourhood crime team, said: “Swali targeted the same victim on two separate occasions. The vulnerability of the victim and the seriousness of the crime was taken into consideration and the sentence reflects this.