You can see the bag the suspect threw on top of the train.

Officers spotted the man acting strangely on Friday and decided to stop him. But he made off on foot.

British Transport Police pursued and quickly detained him, saying on social media: "Not fast enough as we caught up & detained him."

During the chase, he discarded a bag which landed on top of a train, police said.

The bag was "swiftly recovered with the assistance of Network Rail staff."

British Transport Police added: "Inside we found a 10 inch Rambo knife.

"The male was subsequently arrested for possessing an offensive weapon."