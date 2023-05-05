Jailed: 'Impulsive' fraud woman conned £38,000 from church

Wellington Methodist Church. Photo: Google.

Diana Dowe, aged 59, had an "outrageous" history of dishonesty before she became treasurer of Wellington Methodist Church.

But church leaders did not carry out background checks before offering her the voluntary position.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how she used the church's bank cards to pay for hair appointments, shopping at Debenhams and petrol. Dowe carried out the frauds from September 2018 to June 2019. She took £32,205.67 from one account and £6,531.74 from the other.

Dowe, who was relatively new to the congregation, was asked by leaders at the church to take up the position of treasurer. However, had criminal background checks been carried out, the church may have thought twice about handing her the role.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, told the court that Dowe was jailed in 1991 for obtaining property by deception, and was convicted for a complex fraud operation in Wolverhampton in 2010.

Dowe privately rented three properties, including one in Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, and another in Fordham Grove, Pendeford, and did not pay rent of £28,000.

She told landlords and agents that she was recovering from a brain tumour, and went as far as making a fake letter from a school headteacher falsely confirming her employment as a supply teacher.

Judge David Hale remarked: "I don't know how the church have given this role to a relative stranger."

He added the he would have thought they would have carried out some sort of check.

Dowe's offending came to light when officials at the church asked to see the accounts, but Dowe ignored emails. When bank details were eventually accessed, there were multiple large transactions that should not have been authorised.

Ms Francis said the court should consider Dowe's previous convictions "an aggravating factor".

Dowe, of Coney Green Way, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by abuse of position.

Rosemary Proctor, mitigating, said Dowe had racked up £70,000 of debt and is "deeply remorseful" about what she did.

"She's an intelligent woman, but she has a devastating problem with impulse control," said Ms Proctor.

"She can't explain why she did what she did. That behaviour is ingrained in her. She needs to unlearn it. She knows she needs to be punished."

Judge Hale told Dowe: "Your position is extremely serious. You have admitted stealing nearly £39,000 from a church. You knew that money was there for the good of the church and the community. You have previous convictions for more outrageous offences with more cleverness involved.

"You, being offered this access to ready money, couldn't resist. You should have said no to the church. You must have known you would never resist the temptation.

"You didn't use the money to go and buy jewellery or watches or anything like that. But you used it to fund your lifestyle.

"I'm afraid there is no option but to impose a custodial sentence."