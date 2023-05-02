Notification Settings

Air ambulance scrambled to Walsall park after three injured in stabbing attack

By Lauren Hill

An air ambulance was scrambled to a Walsall park after three men suffered serious injuries in a stabbing attack.

Emergency services were called on Sunday to an incident near Palfrey Park, on Dale Street in Palfrey. They found three men with potentially serious injuries, who were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.16pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing nearby to Dale Street in Walsall.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

One of the knife bins in Palfrey Park

"Upon arrival we found three men. They were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

In March, a knife bin had been placed in Palfrey Park with the hashtag #saferPalfrey.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

