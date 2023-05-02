Air ambulance scrambled to Walsall park after three injured in stabbing attack

Emergency services were called on Sunday to an incident near Palfrey Park, on Dale Street in Palfrey. They found three men with potentially serious injuries, who were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.16pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing nearby to Dale Street in Walsall.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

One of the knife bins in Palfrey Park

"Upon arrival we found three men. They were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

