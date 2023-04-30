Football fan who smashed Molineux seat and threw it at pitch has banning order extended

Kyle Hurley smashed the seat at Molineux during Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Wolves in February

Kyle Hurley visited the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4 when he came to watch his Liverpool side take on Julen Lopetegui's men.

Liverpool suffered one of their worst defeats of the season, going down 3-0 to Wolves, and Hurley was spotted on CCTV smashing seats in the ground.

At Dudley Magistrates Court last month the 25-year-old admitted causing criminal damage by damaging the seat, and throwing a missile at an area adjacent to the pitch by launching its remains towards the playing area.

He was fined £200 for both offences, ordered to pay costs of £185 with a surcharge of £80 and compensation of £65, and given a year-long football banning order.

On Thursday, Hurley, of Bryant Road in Sefton, was back at the court in Dudley where the case was reopened with his original sentence put aside.

After admitting the offences again, his football banning order was also tripled in length to three years, meaning he must not go within one mile of any designated stadium four hours before or after a match.