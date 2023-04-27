Notification Settings

Man ordered not to sit in front seat of cars after admitting dangerous driving

By David Stubbings

A man who admitted driving dangerously without a licence has been ordered not to sit in the front seat of any vehicle while he awaits sentencing.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court gave Callum Talbot an interim driving ban and told him not to sit in the front seat of any vehicles while he awaits sentencing
Wolverhampton Magistrates Court ordered Callum Talbot, 21, after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

The 21-year-old was arrested on Monday, after driving a black Honda along Bagley Street in Quarry Bank. He admitted all five offences on Wednesday.

The court sent the case to Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 24 for sentencing.

Talbot, of Smallshire Way, Wordsley, was granted conditional bail, and ordered not to sit in the front seat of any motor vehicle or in the rider seat of a motorcycle.

He was also given an interim driving ban until the case has been dealt with.

