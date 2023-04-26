Notification Settings

Disqualified driver who killed man and seriously injured his wife in Sedgley hit-and-run is jailed for 15 years

By Lisa O'BrienSedgleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A disqualified driver who pleaded guilty to killing a man and seriously injuring his wife in a Sedgley hit-and-run has been jailed for 15 years.

The spot where Andrew Massey was killed on Tipton Road
Andrew and Jenny Massey were crossing Tipton Road, Woodsetton, on January 26 at 8.30pm when Grant Merridith-Trafford hit them in a powerful Subaru Impreza.

He was uninsured and without a licence.

Mr Massey, 64, died at the scene and Mrs Massey, 61, was seriously injured.

Merridith-Trafford previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and without a licence.

On Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court, the 31-year-old, of Crescent Avenue, Brierley Hill, was sentenced to 15 years in jail and banned from driving for 17 years.

The family of Mr Massey led the tributes to him after his death.

They said: “He was a highly skilled, knowledgeable and selfless family man; he was kind and would do anything for anybody.”

“He will be greatly missed by his family and the whole community.”

The family added: “The family would like to thank passers-by who stopped to assist and thank them for their kindness and quick actions immediately following the fatal incident.”

The police investigation was helped by residents across Sedgley and Dudley.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the forces serious collision investigation unit, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contacted and supported us.

“Every piece of information has been useful and we would not be in this position without that information.”

He added: “I would also again like to thank the family who have demonstrated patience and control during these devastating times.”

After the car struck the couple, it left the scene, police said.

An appeal for information was issued for the occupants of the car to come forward.

