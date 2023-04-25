Notification Settings

Drink-drive arrest after vehicle smashes into wall of Birmingham home

By Elgan HearnBirminghamCrimePublished:

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a vehicle demolished a home's garden wall.

Officers rushed to the scene on Alum Road Road in Birmingham to find the wall destroyed by the vehicle.

The vehicle was also extensively damaged, police say.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Birmingham officers responded to an incident in which a vehicle had demolished a wall to a local property.

"The vehicle was extensively damaged, also, the drive was arrested at the scene of Alum Road Road on suspicion of drink-driving."

