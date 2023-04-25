Drink-drive arrest after vehicle smashes into wall of Birmingham home

Officers rushed to the scene on Alum Road Road in Birmingham to find the wall destroyed by the vehicle.
The vehicle was also extensively damaged, police say.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Birmingham officers responded to an incident in which a vehicle had demolished a wall to a local property.
"The vehicle was extensively damaged, also, the drive was arrested at the scene of Alum Road Road on suspicion of drink-driving."
