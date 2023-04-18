Dead dog with 'horrendous' stab wounds carried into Oldbury vets in B&M bag

The horrendously wounded dog was taken to the PDSA Pet Hospital in Oldbury. Photo: Google.

The dog, a female bull breed, was covered in fresh wounds all over her head and body and died as a result of the horrific injuries.

She was carried into the PDSA Pet Hospital in Oldbury on Wednesday, March 29 with deep knife wounds all over her head, body and legs.

She also had fractures to her ribs, skull and muzzle, and numerous areas of bruising, including severe trauma to the abdomen resulting in the rupture of the intestines.

The dog was brought to the clinic by a man who claimed the dead pet had been hit by a car but who left before leaving his name or details.

The man, who is described as black and around 20-30 years old, was wearing black trousers, a black jacket and black cap when he carried the dog wrapped in a blood drenched sheet and a B&M shopping bag into the clinic on Wolverhampton Road.

The B&M bag which the dog was carried in. Photo: RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Boris Lasserre, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “The photographs and x-rays are horrific and clearly show the ferocious and sustained attack this dog endured before his death.

"We are very keen to trace whoever did this and would like to identify the person who took him to the PDSA between 9am and 10am on March 29.

“We understand the man carried the dog into the clinic having arrived there on foot so we would be interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time or from any drivers who have dash cam footage.

"We also appeal to anyone who may have heard a dog screaming in agony on the morning of the March 29.

"The nature of the wounds show that the horrific mutilation of the dog was not post-mortem. Clearly this savage and prolonged attack led to the dog’s eventual death.