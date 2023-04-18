Burglars break into house and steal car keys before making off in stolen vehicle

West Mercia Police's North Worcestershire team released an appeal for information after a house on Starkey Lane, Kidderminster, was broken into at around 11.35pm on Monday.

The burglars snapped a rear door lock to gain entry to the premises before taking a set of car keys and stealing a Kia Venga.

North Worcestershire Police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or captured any footage of the suspects on CCTV.