Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burglars break into house and steal car keys before making off in stolen vehicle

By Daniel WaltonKidderminsterCrimePublished:

Police have appealed for information after burglars broke into a house and stole car keys before making off in a car.

West Mercia Police's North Worcestershire team released an appeal for information after a house on Starkey Lane, Kidderminster, was broken into at around 11.35pm on Monday.

The burglars snapped a rear door lock to gain entry to the premises before taking a set of car keys and stealing a Kia Venga.

North Worcestershire Police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or captured any footage of the suspects on CCTV.

Anyone with information can get in contact via the force website orlo.uk/6amv9, quoting ref 00602_i__17042023.

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News