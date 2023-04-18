Burglars break into house and steal car keys before making off in stolen vehicle

West Mercia Police's North Worcestershire team released an appeal for information after a house on Starkey Lane, Kidderminster, was broken into at around 11.35pm on Monday.
The burglars snapped a rear door lock to gain entry to the premises before taking a set of car keys and stealing a Kia Venga.
North Worcestershire Police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time or captured any footage of the suspects on CCTV.
Anyone with information can get in contact via the force website orlo.uk/6amv9, quoting ref 00602_i__17042023.