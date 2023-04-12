Man 'spat on three times in shopping centre' - police release images of man they want to find

Police want to speak to this man after a man was spat on in Kidderminster. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police said the victim was walking through Weavers Wharf, Kidderminster, when he was approached by someone who started shouting at him before spitting on him three times.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries into the unpleasant incident that happened at around 1.15pm on Saturday, March 4.

He is described as white with grey medium length hair, in late 40's to early 50's, stocky build, clean shaven and was wearing a pink stripey polo top with a green crocodile logo.

