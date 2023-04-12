Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man 'spat on three times in shopping centre' - police release images of man they want to find

By David StubbingsKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have released images of a man they want to find after a man was spat on three times in a shopping centre.

Police want to speak to this man after a man was spat on in Kidderminster. Photo: West Mercia Police
Police want to speak to this man after a man was spat on in Kidderminster. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police said the victim was walking through Weavers Wharf, Kidderminster, when he was approached by someone who started shouting at him before spitting on him three times.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries into the unpleasant incident that happened at around 1.15pm on Saturday, March 4.

He is described as white with grey medium length hair, in late 40's to early 50's, stocky build, clean shaven and was wearing a pink stripey polo top with a green crocodile logo.

Police want to speak to this man after a man was spat on in Kidderminster. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone with information that can help is asked to email craig.priest@westmercia.police.uk or call 07866 215075.

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News