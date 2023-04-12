Football fan who made racist gestures during Aston Villa match is locked up

David Ellis was jailed for making racist gestures when Aston Villa visited Leeds United at Elland Road

Police have warned that racist behaviour at matches will lead to prison sentences after the David Ellis was jailed after he admitted a racially aggravated public order offence last Thursday.

The offences date back to October 2 last year when Aston Villa visited Leeds United at Elland Road.

West Yorkshire Police said gestures were filmed and shared on social media where they were seen by officers before Ellis, a Leeds fan, was identified.

At Leeds Magistrates Court, the 39-year-old admitted making the racist gestures and failing to comply with a football banning order that had been made at York Crown Court in July 2018.

After admitting both offences, Ellis, of Pottery Lane in York, was jailed for 16 weeks.

The court ruled the reasons for a custodial sentence were "because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, deliberate breach of banning order committed under influence of alcohol and cocaine and racist gestures used".

Speaking afterwards, Detective Sergeant Rob Kennerley of Leeds District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis for his abhorrent behaviour and hope it sends a strong message that racism will not be tolerated at football matches or in any other walks of life.

“We will always take reports of hate crime seriously and do everything we can to support victims and take positive action against offenders.

“As we have seen with this incident, other fans will rightly take exception to this type of behaviour and are prepared to challenge it as completely unacceptable.