Teenager charged after double Wolverhampton stabbing as man remains in critical condition

By Adam SmithPublished: Last Updated:

A 19-year-old has been charged after two men were stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to Marsh Lane, Wolverhampton, after the double stabbing. Photo: Google.

One man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked on Marsh Lane, around 6.30pm on Friday.

Jordan Hulse, of Henley Road, is due in court today charged with wounding with intent, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The investigation continues in regards to other people involved in the incident and would ask for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage can get in touch via Livechat on our website or 101 quoting log 3541 of 7 April.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

