New calls for child sex abuse reporting law after ‘abhorrent and cruel’ Walsall sex ring case

Images of some of those convicted as part of Operation Satchel

The six-year Operation Satchel investigation uncovered offences against seven children aged under 12 in Walsall and Wolverhampton. After three consecutive trials resulting in 21 people being brought to book, senior abuse lawyer Alan Collins said it was time for legislation to be introduced to tackle child sex abuse.

Despite a campaign calling on the government to introduce a mandatory duty to report known or suspected child abuse and neglect for specific groups, such as social workers and teachers in a bid to provide more protection for children, there is currently no general legal requirement on those working with children in England to make reports.

Reporting of safeguarding issues is currently covered only by statutory guidance which relies on children’s workers and volunteers complying with the guidance unless there are exceptional circumstances. Alan Collins, abuse team partner at Hugh James Solicitors, says: “The shocking West Midlands sexual abuse case brings home the reality of why we have to accept the need for the mandatory reporting of child safety concerns.

“It is surprising that in 2023 that there is no UK wide law that says the suspicions or concern that a child may be at risk of being sexual abuse have to be brought to the attention of the police or social services.

“In the West Midlands case it would appear that the sexual abuse only came to light when concerns were raised at a local hospital. This suggests good practice, but all too often we see cases with terrible consequences where suspicions are not acted upon or dismissed.

“There is a tendency to ignore the obvious because it is unpleasant and difficult or assume someone else will deal with the ‘problem’. We have seen with the grooming scandals our willingness to victim blame. All of this points to the need for mandatory reporting so that responsibility cannot shifted, or victims blamed.

“The Government announced this week that it was minded to have a mandatory reporting law. It is hoped that this will be sufficiently comprehensive to cover all those with child safeguarding responsibilities, and so if a concern materialised it would have to be acted upon. Until we have accountability in the child safeguarding system the chances are that cultures will not change, and without that there is little chance of reversing child abuse in this country.”

Of the 21 offenders involved, 13 have so far been jailed for a total 145 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court including James Evans, 38, Eyland Grove, Walsall, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

Natasha Webb, 37; Matthew Evans, 32, of Howard Road, Bilston; John and Violet Griffiths, both 66 and of Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, are due be sentenced at a later date for a multiple assault offences.