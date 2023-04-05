Walsall man charged with terrorism charges claims he "just likes to take a joke too far"

Birmingham Crown Court

Vaughn Dolphin, from Aldridge, is accused of two charges under the Explosive Substances Act, six counts of having documents likely to be of use to terrorists, and two charges of sharing online material which could encourage terrorism.

The 20-year-old is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Taking the stand for his defence at Birmingham Crown Court Dolphin happily admitted being part of several right wing chatrooms, including one called Hitler Group, often sharing footage of massacres.

When asked if he had read a mass murderer's manifesto he replied: "I read the first few pages but pardon my French, it was a crock of s***."

And when shown he had researched right wing Norway child killer Anders Brevnik Dolphin claimed he wanted to understand "the mental gymnastics" undertaken by the murderer.

When his BB gun was shown to the jury Dolphin remarked: "I hope it will be reassambled when it is returned to me."

When shown his messages about "wanting to be an arms dealer" he said that was because he had recently seen the movie Lord of War.

Dolphin also told fellow members he wanted to "learn to make knives and sell them to gangs."

He said: "I like to big myself up. I say stuff to say it, I take a joke as far as I can if I am bored."

When reminded he had bought a large amount of sulphur he claimed it was to remove a tree stump in his garden. He was then shown a video of him laughing when sulphur and another chemical blew up in his kitchen."

Dolphin lived with his aunt at Walsall Wood Road, in Aldridge, where police found several weapons and harmful material online.