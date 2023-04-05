Drink driver four times over the limit when he hit car gets suspended prison sentence

The junction of New Hampton Road, Hunter Road and Clifford Street, where Wieczorek hit another car. Photo: Google

Marcin Wieczorek was given the heavy punishment after pleading guilty on the day of his trial at Dudley Magistrates' Court.

The 42-year-old of Ingleby Gardens, Wolverhampton, was stopped in Clifford Street, Wolverhampton, on the morning of Sunday, November 13, last year.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard how a breath test recorded a result of 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than four times the limit of 35 microgrammes. The court heard how Wieczorek had hit a Ford Fiesta in New Hampton Road at the junction of Hunter Street at 9.49am while driving an Audi A7.

He drove away from the scene but was then spotted getting out of the car and walking towards Molineux after the crash. When arrested a short time later he admitted drink driving, being involved in the collision and being the only person in the Audi. He said he had left the scene of the incident due to fear.

Wieczorek was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, and was also given 36-month driving bank, which can be reduced by 34 weeks if a drink drive course is taken.