Boys aged 13 and 17, deny murdering teenager found fatally stabbed at shopping centre

Isaac Brown, 15, was found in New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich on Sunday, April 7.

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today charged with his murder as well as other offences regarding events on April 7.

The boys appeared in court with their parents

The 13-year-old pleaded not guilty to a robbery in the car park of Cape Hill Asda on Sunday, April 7 and possession of a bladed article. He also pleaded not guilty to the murder of Isaac Brown in New Square on the same day and another charge of possessing a bladed article.

The 17-year-old also pleaded not guilty to the murder of Isaac Brown and possessing a bladed article.

The pair will stand trial, which is expected to take six weeks, later this year.

"Your case is being adjourned for trial," the judge said. "We need to finalise when that's going to take place but at the moment it's likely to be in the middle of November or thereabouts."

The pair were remanded in custody until they stand trial, which could be in a court outside the Midlands.

The judge said: "Due to the age of the defendants, 13 and 17, the trial should be held sooner rather than later. Cases like these should be held in the local court with local people, a recent case with two 12-year-olds was held in Nottingham.

"Thank you for attending today, we are adjourning this case and there will be a trial in November, the location for which will be determined at a later date, however, it is looking like Manchester is likely."

In a tribute released shortly after his death on April 7, the family of Isaac described him as a "wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin" who was "fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help".