Appeal to help trace man after attempted Wolverhampton break-in

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are asking for help to identify a suspect after an attempted break-in at a home in Wolverhampton.

Have you seen this man?
It comes after attempts were made to break into a home in Penk Rise at about 6pm on Thursday, March 16.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help identify this man?

"We want to speak to him after attempts were made to break into a home in Penk Rise, Wolverhampton at around 6pm on Thursday, March 16.

"If you know who he is, get in touch via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting investigation number 20/265062/23.

"Have some info, but don't want to give your details? Then speak to independent charity Crimestoppers, and stay 100 per cent anonymous, on 0800 555 111."

Wolverhampton
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

