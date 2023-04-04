Appeal to help trace man after attempted Wolverhampton break-in

Have you seen this man?

It comes after attempts were made to break into a home in Penk Rise at about 6pm on Thursday, March 16.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help identify this man?

"We want to speak to him after attempts were made to break into a home in Penk Rise, Wolverhampton at around 6pm on Thursday, March 16.

"If you know who he is, get in touch via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting investigation number 20/265062/23.