Sister of murder victim brands guilty Oldbury's Goodwin brothers 'inhumane creatures'

Murderers Connor, left, and Michael Goodwin

Nikita Sargeant read out an emotional victim impact statement at Birmingham Crown Court ahead of the murderers' sentencing on Friday.

Father-of-eight Anthony Sargeant was killed by a single bullet in a drive-by shooting in August 2018, with another flying into his family home's kitchen.

His younger sister Nikita said: "Our mother had to bury her son because of the evil actions of these inhumane creatures. There are now eight fatherless children trying to find their way in the world.

"On the day his heart stopped beating nothing has been the same. He was snatched away from us.

Murdered: Anthony Sergeant

"Anthony never got to see his youngest child turn one. He was a devoted father who played an active role. He always pushed us to do our best. He was the backbone of our family. The void he has left is huge.

"Grief is something we are going to have to live with for the rest of our lives. Why was he taken away? This is the question which has not been answered."

The jury took over five days to convict 27-year-old Connor and Michael, 26, both of Wallace Road, Oldbury, of murder, alongside, Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr and Keenan Anderson, 25, Albert Road, Handsworth.

Mr Sargeant was a 33-year-old known as 'The King of Lee Bank' and was both a rapper and player manager of a community football team.

Renowned car thieves, the Goodwin brothers stole the keys to a BMW and Mercedes during a burglary and then fitted false number plates which corresponded with the correct makes and models.

They then drove in convoy to Lee Bank to shoot Mr Sargeant on August 25, 2018. Another male standing nearby to Mr Sargeant was chased and fired at outside Tesco.

During the trial the court heard how another member of the execution team, Dante Mulĺings, aged 18, was murdered himself in 2019 as part of escalating warfare between drug gangs.

The Goodwin brothers' criminal past was revealed to Justice Paul Farrer ahead of sentencing.

Michael Goodwin has 11 previous convictions for 28 offences for dishonesty and possessing a firearm when prohibited. Connor Goodwin has 11 previous convictions for 17 offences including affray and possession of a bladed article.