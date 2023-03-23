Man charged with attempted murder after worshippers set on fire outside mosques

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set alight in Birmingham

Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Gillott Road, Edgbaston, is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight.

The separate incidents happened in Ealing and Birmingham on February 27 and March 20.

Both men had been walking home from their local mosques at the time, it was reported.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire on his way back from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of the city at around 7pm on Monday.

He remains in hospital with severe injuries.

In the incident on February 27, the attack was on a man walking back from the West London Islamic Centre.

Mohammed Abbkr was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning.

West Midlands Police continue to ask anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell footage or video footage that could help their investigation to send this to them directly by using this link: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C02-PO1.

This was a joint investigation between West Midlands Police, Counter Terrorism Policing and the Metropolitan Police.