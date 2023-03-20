Notification Settings

Fingerprints of flat murder accused found at scene

By Deborah HardimanBrierley HillCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Fingerprints and the palm print of a man accused of beating to death a pensioner were found at the murder scene, jurors were told.

Dean Court (Picture: Google)
Jay Lee Gallier, 33, allegedly killed Barry Johnson, 67, at his home in Dean Court, The Promenade in Brierley Hill, between August 22 and 23, 2021.

West Midlands Police fingerprint expert Anthony Christopher told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday that prints matching Gallier were uncovered during forensic checks.

Gallier, of Salop Street, in Dudley, is alleged to have attacked Mr Johnson after entering the block when another resident opened the front door to leave. He denies murder.

The trial continues.

