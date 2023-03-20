Fingerprints of flat murder accused found at scene

Dean Court (Picture: Google)

Jay Lee Gallier, 33, allegedly killed Barry Johnson, 67, at his home in Dean Court, The Promenade in Brierley Hill, between August 22 and 23, 2021.

West Midlands Police fingerprint expert Anthony Christopher told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday that prints matching Gallier were uncovered during forensic checks.

Gallier, of Salop Street, in Dudley, is alleged to have attacked Mr Johnson after entering the block when another resident opened the front door to leave. He denies murder.