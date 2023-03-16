Murder investigation launched after man attacked outside shops

The victim was attacked and sustained fatal head injuries

The victim was found seriously injured after being attacked outside shops in Heath Way, Shard End, just after 2.50pm yesterday (March 15).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The man was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards and his family have been informed. We'll be supporting them as much as we can at this deeply devastating time.

"We understand he may have been the victim of robbery but we're continuing to keep an open mind around the motive for the attack.

"A cordon remains in place today while we carry out extensive enquiries to establish who was responsible.

"We'll have an increased policing presence in the area as we review all available CCTV and speak to as many people as possible to assist our investigation.