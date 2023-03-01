Two Dudley convenience stores found to be selling illegal tobacco to remain closed for further three months

Dudley Council had originally secured three-month closure orders in December 2022 for three town centres shops following seizures made by trading standards officers.

The retailers Dudley Mini Market, UK Zabka and Ella Mini Market were ordered to close for three months.

Dudley Council went back to court to secure a three-month extension of the closure order for UK Zabka and Ella Mini Market.

It was granted at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

An extension was not requested for Dudley Mini Market as the proprietor is no longer at the premises.

UK Zabka originally appeared before the magistrates on December 2, 2022.

The court heard that 14 seizures had taken place at the store, and the business owner had been informed of the council’s intention to close the premises.

To evade the closure order, the business owner then opened a new shop next door to UK Zabka named Ella Mini Market.

Only three hours after the new store opened, trading standards officers swooped in to seize more illegal tobacco that had been hidden behind a false wall.

In December, the magistrates agreed that this was an attempt to circumvent the original business closure and granted a three-month closure order for both stores.

Councillor Ian Bevan, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public health, said: "We went back to court as we still have concerns about these stores reopening and the potential risk to consumers.

"They have made no effort in the last three months to reassure trading standards officers that they are safe to reopen, and we are pleased they will remain closed for another three months.